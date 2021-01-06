Phased return of PG students to UoH campus continues

148 students identified from Science Schools and SN School by respective academic units

University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Tueday has embarked on a phased return to ‘in-person’ classes for postgraduate students.

UoH Vice-Chancellor has approved the Task Force recommendation to permit about 148 terminal semester students of the Science Schools and SN School to return to the campus for completion of laboratory/practice courses that have either been left incomplete from the last semester or have been postponed to the final semester. The list of students to return was identified by the respective academic units.

Monitoring situation

The Task Force, headed by Prof. Vinod Pavarala, has been carefully monitoring the current state of prevalence of COVID-19 (including the new variant) and the potential roll-out of vaccination and also following the ‘Unlock’ guidelines, being issued from time to time by the government of India and the Telangana government.

Further, taking into consideration the risk of the outbreak of pandemic on campus (on the lines of IIT-Madras), its own limited facilities for quarantine/isolation of students, and UGC guidelines on hostel accommodation, the Task Force has planned for a gradual/phased return of students to the campus.

Research scholars back

The university has already enabled the return to the campus of over 320 research scholars (M.Phil., and Ph.D.) across various schools of study to enable them to carry out experimental work as well as timely submission of their theses.

A full semester was also completed online successfully for the ongoing batch of Master’s students and the first semester classes were also initiated online.

Lab/practice components

In this latest phased return announced on Tuesday, the Task Force considered the requirements of academic units that have laboratory/practice components that need to be completed before students graduate in June 2021 and have prioritised the return of 148 students.

This is the beginning of a gradual process that is expected to continue through the next couple of months.

As the COVID-19 situation starts improving and thegGovernment issues guidelines for further unlocking of higher education activities, UoH hopes to facilitate the return of most students to normal academic work.