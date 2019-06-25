Phase-II sheep distribution in two weeks: Talasani

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the second phase of sheep distribution would begin in another two weeks.

Participating in Gopala Mitra training programme held at the district headquarters here on Tuesday, Mr. Yadav said the government would introduce cattle insurance on the lines Rythu Bima.

Stating that the honorarium for Gopala Mitras has been increased from ₹3,500 to ₹8,500, Mr. Yadav said they should rededicate themselves to serve the farming community in the State. He warned that action would be initiated against them if they collect more than ₹130 as prescribed by the government.

MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy said the State government has been according top priority to the farm sector and has been taking up initiatives for its development.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Animal Husbandry, said Telangana stood top in the world by producing 170 million tonnes of milk.