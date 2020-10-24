Phase I allotments: 20,000 seats go vacant in engineering

Computer Science Engineering remains the top choice of students

Nearly 20,000 seats in engineering courses remained vacant after the first phase of allotments released on Saturday by the Department of Technical Education. Computer Science Engineering was the top choice of students.

Allotments are displayed on https://tseamcet.nic.in and the same have also been sent to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates. Of the total 74,094 seats available 50,137 seats in engineering were allotted apart from 151 seats in pharmacy. Now 19,998 seats in engineering and 3,808 seats in pharmacy courses remain vacant.

The colleges that got 100% admissions include 13 university colleges and 35 private colleges while three colleges went without any admissions. Out of the 3,151 seats in 14 university colleges, 60 remained vacant while in 164 private colleges 19,938 seats remained vacant out of the 66,984 seats available in engineering courses.

About 4,603 candidates gave options but could not get any allotment as their preferences did not match with the vacancies available. Sports quota seats will be allotted in the final phase of counselling after receiving priorities from Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS).

Computer Science Engineering (CSE) was the top choice of students with 16,048 seats taken out of the 16,858 seats available. It was followed by Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) where 10,401 seats out of 13,584 seats were filled. In Information Technology (IT) stream 4,625 seats out of 4,734 seats were filled.

In Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) stream 3,815 students opted from the 6,900 available seats. Civil Engineering was the next choice with 3,722 students getting the seats out of the 6,415 available. Mechanical Engineering was opted by 3,287 students from the 6,059 available seats.

100% seats filled

Engineering streams where all the available seats were filled include Chemical Engineering (244 seats), Aeronautical Engineering (209), Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (168), Artificial Intelligence (126), Automobile Engineering (82), Metallurgical Engineering (60), Bio-Medical Engineering (51), Computer Science and Technology (42), Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering (42), Electronics and Telematics (42), Mechatronics (42), Computer Engineering (41), Food Processing Technology (30), Textile Engineering (30), Agricultural Engineering (27), Food and Science (27), Dairying (22) and BioTechnology (100).