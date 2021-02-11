Pharmacy student abducted, assaulted

A woman was allegedly abducted and assaulted by a group of men, who also tried to rape her, in Ghatkesar Police Station limits on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim is a pharmacy student.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, she boarded an auto near Rampally crossroads. Later, she took a seven-seater whose driver did not take the usual route. Suspecting the man, she called up her parents and told them of her fear.

The alarmed parents then informed the police, who swiftly formed a team and rushed to her location.

She was found without clothes by the police. When the accused saw the police approaching, they fled. The victim suffered head injuries.

The woman was taken to a private hospital in Medipally where her statement was recorded.

Teams formed

A case was booked and 15 teams of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate have been formed to nab the accused.