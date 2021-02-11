Pharmacy student abducted, assaulted

A woman was allegedly abducted and assaulted by a group of men, who also tried to rape her, in Ghatkesar Police Station limits on Wednesday.
According to the police, the victim is a pharmacy student.
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, she boarded an auto near Rampally crossroads. Later, she took a seven-seater whose driver did not take the usual route. Suspecting the man, she called up her parents and told them of her fear.
The alarmed parents then informed the police, who swiftly formed a team and rushed to her location.
She was found without clothes by the police. When the accused saw the police approaching, they fled. The victim suffered head injuries.
The woman was taken to a private hospital in Medipally where her statement was recorded.
Teams formed
A case was booked and 15 teams of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate have been formed to nab the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath