Pharmacy owner held for selling Remdesivir at high price

20 April 2021 19:43 IST

A pharmacy owner, who illegally procured and sold Remdesivir, a COVID-19 antiviral drug at a high price was arrested by the Hyderabad police here on Tuesday.

The accused, Shaik Mazhar (33) from Rehmath Nagar, Yousufguda, was apprehended by the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (west), who also seized six Remdesivir (Covifor) injections and a scooter from his possession.

“By noticing the ongoing demand for the drug, he hatched a plan to gain easy money by illegally procuring and selling it at a high price to needy customers without any medical prescription,” Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P. Radha Kishan Rao said. He said that Mazhar sold each injection for ₹ 35,000 while the actual cost was ₹ 5,400. The accused, along with the seized material, was handed over to Langer Houz police for further investigation.

