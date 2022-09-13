Pharma expo IPHEX to feature global regulators conclave

Serve as a platform for convergence, says Pharmexcil DG Ravi Udaya Bhaskar

A global regulators conclave with ‘International regulatory convergence to promote accessibility and affordability of quality medicines’ as its theme will be the special focus of the upcoming, 8th edition of the International Exhibition of Pharma and Healthcare (IPHEX).

It will be the first of its kind, and regulators from over 100 countries have been invited, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India director general Ravi Udaya Bhaskar said at a curtain raiser press meet on IPHEX here on Monday.

The conclave assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of several pharmaceutical firms in the country awaiting inspection of their facilities by regulators of various countries and regions. The inspections are crucial for both existing pharma units seeking renewal of approval and new plants since only after getting the nod can the facilities become eligible to export to the countries concerned.

Besides impressing on the need for the regulators, including those European Union and the U.K., to resume inspection, which they had stopped following the pandemic, the conclave will be deliberating on how the fast track approvals accorded during COVID-19 could be considered in future too.

Supply chain resiliency and regulatory preparedness for healthcare emergencies; accessibility, affordability and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, as well as exploring possibility of migrating from routine to risk-based inspections are to be discussed at the conclave. Mutual recognition of approvals and pharmacopoeias will figure prominently in the discussions, said Mr.Bhaskar, who briefed the media along with IPHEX chairman and Laurus Labs CEO C.Satyanarayana.

A flagship event of Pharmexcil, IPHEX this year will be special as it coincides with the 75 years of Indian independence celebrations. It is being organised from September 21-23 at India Expo Centre, Noida, with the support of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

The exhibition and business meetings provide opportunities to explore collaborations and technology transfers, Mr.Satyanarayana said. Delegates from over 120 countries, including those from procurement agencies, have been invited. Around 350 Indian exporters will be exhibiting their products.