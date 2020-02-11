Pharma City is a scam, says Komatireddy

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has urged the Union Environment and Forests Minister Prakash Javadekar to cancel the permissions given to Pharma City in Mucharla as it would destroy several areas in his constituency and pollute the entire area.

Mr. Reddy met the Minister in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum saying the Telangana government was planning to establish Pharma City in 3,000 acres in the name of employment, but that would contaminate water, land and air in the area.

The government is trying to increase the Pharma City to 19,333 acres. The land being acquired is essentially fertile land and it would not only destroy land meant for agriculture but also thousands of acres in and around the place due to pollution. Mr. Reddy alleged that land acquisition for the project was nothing but a land scam as the farmers are being paid a paltry sum of ₹8 lakh per acre while it is being sold to companies at ₹1.50 crore per acre. There is a real estate mafia behind the project, he alleged and demanded that all the permissions be withdrawn immediately.

Where is the need for 19,000 acres for pharma companies, he asked.