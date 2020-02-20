PGECET from May 28; notification on March 4

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TSPGECET-2020) for admission into first year of ME, M.Tech, M.Arch and M.Pharm post graduate courses, will be conducted by Osmania University from May 28 to 31 in Hyderabad and Warangal.

The CET committee meeting, headed by TSCHE chairman T. Papi Reddy, held on Wednesday finalised the schedule. The exam will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the pattern will be objective type questions with multiple choice answers. Candidates need to answer 120 questions in two hours duration.

The notification will be issued on March 4 and the online submission of applications will commence from March 12. Candidates can visit ‘www.pgecet.tsche.ac.in’ and ‘www.tsche.ac.in’ for submission of applications and for other details. The registration fee is ₹1,000 for general students and ₹500 for SC, ST and physically challenged candidates.