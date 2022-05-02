P&G sets up ₹200 cr. liquid detergent unit in Hyderabad

First such of the firm in India; facility opened by Minister KTR

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has set up a liquid detergent manufacturing unit, its first such in India, on the outskirts of Hyderabad with an investment of nearly ₹200 crore.

The new unit will boost employment opportunities for the locals, the company said in a release on inauguration of the facility by Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday. The consumer products major said, over the years, it has invested around ₹1,700 crore in setting up manufacturing operations in Hyderabad.

Announcing launch of the liquid detergents manufacturing unit, P&G Indian Subcontinent CEO Madhusudan Gopalan said “we chose Hyderabad to be the location for expanding our operations as it provides an investor friendly environment and best in class facilities enabled by the government”. He said Hyderabad is playing a key role in P&G’s growth in the country and the company has also set up a planning service centre and a dedicated technology centre here.

It is among the few manufacturing sites in the country to enable women employees to operate across all shifts. “In an unprecedented move, the site collaborated with the government to receive approval that enabled women to work across shifts. The site also houses in-house creche facility to support the parents within its workforce,” P&G said.

Spread across 170 acres at Kottur in Mahbubnagar district, the Hyderabad site is P&G’s largest manufacturing plant in India and currently focuses on producing fabric care brands Ariel and Tide, and baby care brand Pampers.

Mr.Rama Rao said the decision of P&G to expand is a testimony of the State’s potential, opportunity and support to industry. With only 35% of the 170 acres utilised, there is scope for more facilities to be established by P&G, he added.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indira Reddy and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan participated in the event.

The company, as part of P&G Shiksha CSR programme to support education of underprivileged children across the country, inaugurated new classrooms and sports complex at Inmulnarva Zilla Parishad High School. The company also entered into an MoU with the State government to partner in the area of menstrual health and hygiene education. At the event, P&G donated about 1.3 lakh sanitary pads.