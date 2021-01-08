PG entrance test results released

The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2020 results, for admission into various post graduate courses in State universities of Telangana,were released by TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy in the presence of TSCHE vice chairman R. Limbadri, Osmania University Registrar Ch. Gopal Reddy and convenor N. Kishen.

As many as 85,270 candidates had registered for the entrance tests, out of whom 72,467 appeared and 70,141 qualified - registering 96.79%, Prof. Papi Reddy said. The subject-wise rank cards of the candidates are available on the websites www.tscpget.com, www.osmania.ac.in and www.ouadmissions.com.

The admission process through web-based will begin from January 12 and will continue till January 24. The registration for certificate verification for successful candidates will begin from January 12 and the web options from January 20. The first list is likely to be released before January 30. Nearly 30,000 seats are available.

Entrance tests were conducted from December 2 to 14 in 51 subjects for 43 PG courses, four integrated programmes, and four PG diploma courses. The admissions will be done for MA, MSc, MCom and all other PG courses, PG diploma and five year-integrated programmes (MA, MSc and MBA) in campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad for the academic year 2020-21.