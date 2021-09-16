PG entrance exams for TS varsities from tomorrow

Hyderabad

16 September 2021 19:33 IST

A total of 78,252 candidates will be testing their luck in the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) – 2021 to be held from September 18 to 27 for admissions into M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, M.Li.Sci, M.Ed and other related courses, P.G. Diploma and 5 years integrated programmes of Campus, Constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.

The entrance tests will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 42 different subjects, 4 P.G. Diploma courses and 4 five-year integrated programme courses. The tests would be conducted in three sessions — 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Candidates can download their hall-tickets by logging in to the website www.tscpget.com by entering the details of their registration number, date of birth and name of the entrance test for which they are appearing. Candidates who reach the test centre after the scheduled time will not be allowed to enter the test centre, according to a press release.

