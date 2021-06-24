Hyderabad

P&G donates ₹ 5 crore for vaccination

Procter & Gamble has donated ₹ 5 crore to Telangana government for vaccination of the people in the State.

The company said it will also continue to extend support in the form of donation of products and in-house manufactured masks and sanitizers, especially to aid frontline and essential workers. Plant Head-Hyderabad Sachin Sharma said, “Vaccines play a critical role in containing the spread of the virus. We strongly believe partnering with government and local authorities, who are leading the inoculation initiatives for citizens will enable us to make a meaningful difference to the communities we operate in.”


