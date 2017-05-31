PG diploma in banking technology

Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology established by the Reserve Bank of India launched the Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking Technology (PGDBT) in July 2016, designed to provide the Indian banking and financial sector a pool of talented professionals with technology expertise.

PGDBT is a full-time regular one-year programme that provides essential learning inputs on technology implementation, integration and management to both directly selected candidates and practising bankers. Focus would be on present and emerging technologies.

There was 100% placement of all the students of the first batch by February 2017, i.e., even before the completion of their third term, in reputed national institutions, including National Payments Corporation of India, Bandhan Bank and IDBI Intech Ltd.

Admissions to the second batch of the PGDBT is now open and the last date for receipt of applications for the PGDBT is June 15, 2017. Details are available at the institute’s website www.idrbt.ac.in or on call at 9440803829 / 8019132013.