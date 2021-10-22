PG courses: Double the girls qualify compared to boys

Hyderabad

22 October 2021 00:16 IST

Admission process will be through web-based counselling

Nearly double the number of girls passed the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET), held for entry into various courses of all Telangana universities, compared to boys, indicating the growing interest among girl students in post-graduate courses in the conventional streams.

While 41,131 girls among all categories cleared the exam out of the 44,604 who appeared, the number of boys qualifying were just 22,614. This year 24,229 boys only appeared, according to CPGET Convenor Prof. I. Panduranga Reddy. A very popular course once, M.Com had just about 6,000 candidates who qualified for 8,000-odd seats. Similar scenario is seen in subjects like Mathematics and Chemistry that once used to be very competitive with lots of aspirants.

The results were released by the TSCHE Chairman Prof. Limbadri along with OU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravinder and Registrar Prof. Laxminarayana. Prof. Limbadri said that a pass percentage of 92.16 was registered with 63,748 students qualifying out of 68,836 candidates who appeared. He said the subject wise rank cards of individual candidates will be available on official websites: www.osmania.ac.in and ‘www.cpget.tsche.ac.in’ and candidates have to download rank cards from website. The rank cards will not be sent to the candidates by post.

Advertising

Advertising

Prof. Limbadri said the admission process will be through web-based counselling and schedule for online registration will start from October 24. Web options and counselling for certificate verifications will start from October 27. The applications were called for admissions for a total of 53 subjects consisting of 45 post-graduate courses, 4 P.G. Diploma courses and 4 five-year Integrated courses.

The qualified candidates will be eligible for admission into Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities. The entrance tests were conducted in between September 18 and October 5 in 36 test centres spread across the State.