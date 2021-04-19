Hyderabad

P&G commissions first in-house solar plant

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD 19 April 2021 20:30 IST
Updated: 19 April 2021 20:30 IST

Hyderabad plant is its first in India to get the facility, and fifth globally

Procter & Gamble on Monday said it has commissioned its first in-house solar plant at the company’s Hyderabad manufacturing site.

This is P&G’s first site in India and only the fifth manufacturing site globally to house a solar plant. Spread over 16,000 sq mt and comprising nearly 3,000 panels, the facility has a capacity of 1 MW clean energy production. It will reduce P&G’s carbon footprint by an estimated 1,030 tonnes annually, a release said.

Plant Head of the Hyderabad manufacturing site Sachin Sharma said, “Increasing our use of renewable electricity and improving energy efficiencies is a critical part of our sustainability journey. Therefore, we are taking a more deliberate approach to develop and adopt more efficient ways to operate.” The Hyderabad site is P&G’s largest manufacturing plant in India focused on producing fabric care brands Ariel and Tide, personal care brand Gillette and baby care brand Pampers, the release said.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Hyderabad
business (general)
solar
Read more...