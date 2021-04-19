P&G commissions first in-house solar plant

Hyderabad plant is its first in India to get the facility, and fifth globally

Procter & Gamble on Monday said it has commissioned its first in-house solar plant at the company’s Hyderabad manufacturing site.

This is P&G’s first site in India and only the fifth manufacturing site globally to house a solar plant. Spread over 16,000 sq mt and comprising nearly 3,000 panels, the facility has a capacity of 1 MW clean energy production. It will reduce P&G’s carbon footprint by an estimated 1,030 tonnes annually, a release said.

Plant Head of the Hyderabad manufacturing site Sachin Sharma said, “Increasing our use of renewable electricity and improving energy efficiencies is a critical part of our sustainability journey. Therefore, we are taking a more deliberate approach to develop and adopt more efficient ways to operate.” The Hyderabad site is P&G’s largest manufacturing plant in India focused on producing fabric care brands Ariel and Tide, personal care brand Gillette and baby care brand Pampers, the release said.