PG College alumni plans slew of activities on 75th anniversary

The alumni of Post Graduate College, Secunderabad, has planned a slew of activities coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the reputed institution next year.

A decision to organise a series of programmes in connection with the anniversary was taken at the alumni meet held here on Saturday.

PGC Alumni organising committee member Samala Venu said the past students have decided to identify the deserving poor students of under graduation course in the college and provide them financial support. A request would be made to the college authorities to shortlist the needy students for support.

This apart, plans are afoot to approach the Osmania University authorities with a request to consider their proposal to institute three gold medals for toppers of the B.Sc, B.Com and BA. Also on the anvil is to hold cultural, literary and sports competitions.

In order to provide an opportunity to the undergraduate students to improve their communication skills and personality development, career guidance programmes with the past students, who hold key positions in different organisations, would be organised. The alumni would like to act as a bridge between the industry and the institute, Mr. Samala Venu said adding that the students wanted to give back their best to the reputed institution.

Earlier, the alumni meet saw the past students union leaders – Balraj, E. Ravi Shanker Reddy, M. Amarnath, Samala Venu being felicitated.

Police officers – Vasusena, Anand Bhaskar, Santosh Kiran, Sreeram Gonella and Venugopal Reddy, former students of PG College, were felicitated on the occasion.