PG College alumni meet on December 11

The alumni meet of Post Graduate College, Secunderabad, will be held on December 11 (Saturday).

Former students of PGC, a constituent college of Osmania University that was established in 1947 and completed 74 years of its glorious existence, have come together to hold the annual meet.

The first alumni meet of PGC was held last year, according to renowned magician Samala Venu, a graduate from the college. According to him, over 100 alumni of the college situated at Paradise junction have registered for the meeting to be held at New Club, Marredpally.

Former president of the college students’ union E. Ravishanker Reddy said that efforts have been made to make the alumni meet a regular feature and not a yearly one. Pain-staking efforts of the organising committee ensured that several pass-outs of the college were contacted through social media platforms and brought together.