PG admission process in State varsities starts

39,065 seats on offer in 94 PG courses

Last year, nearly 16,000 post graduate seats went vacant in Telangana universities and their affiliated colleges, and most of these are in rural areas lagging in infrastructure and quality faculty.

This year too, a similar picture is likely to emerge as Osmania University prepares itself for the conduct of the Common Entrance Test for admission into seven universities in the second week of September. The varsity has opened online application process and the last date for applying is August 25. However, candidates can pay till September 3 with penal fee.

The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET2021) convenor I. Panduranga Reddy said that the tests will be conducted for 39,065 seats in 94 PG courses, a few PG Diploma courses and five-year integrated courses across seven universities. The tests will be conducted online like the earlier years.

‘Check eligibility’

However, Prof. Reddy asked the students to be very careful while applying for different courses. Lot of students apply without checking the eligibility criterion and later put pressure. It is for the students to check whether they are eligible for the courses or not, he said. In several courses, candidates need to have studied that particular subject at the graduation level.

This problem is seen in some courses like Food and Nutrition, Biotechnology, Bio-Chemistry, Genetics, Psychology, Economics and a few others where some subjects are mandatory at the graduation. “Without realising this students apply, write the exam and are rejected at the admissions,” he said.

Prof. Reddy said some new courses are also being introduced this year. For example the Palamuru University is introducing Masters in Physical Education and so is Mahatma Gandhi University. However, whenever new courses are approved, students would be kept informed through the university website.

University has not raised the entrance registration fee which is ₹800 for single subject for OC and BC candidates and ₹600 for SC, ST and Physically Challenged candidates. For each additional subject, the fee is ₹450 for all categories.

Among the 39,065 seats available as of now Osmania University and its constituent and affiliated colleges have the highest at 13,956 seats. Kakatiya University follows with 10,635 seats and followed by Satavahana University (4,963) and Telangana University (3,690 seats).