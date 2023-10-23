Pfizer and KIMS Hospital launch Center of Excellence for adult vaccination

October 23, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Vaccine producer Pfizer and the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hyderabad have joined forces to inaugurate a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Adult Vaccination.

The centre was inaugurated on October 20 by Dr Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMS Hospital.

The CoE has been established to create a comprehensive healthcare environment aimed at equipping healthcare professionals (HCPs) and educating patients about the enduring advantages of vaccinations for individuals facing comorbidities, advanced age, occupational hazards, and lifestyle-related disorders. In response to the escalating instances of respiratory ailments, this facility will reinforce immunisation against a range of vaccine-preventable diseases, including Pneumococcal disease, Hepatitis A and B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and Influenza.

“The surge in chronic respiratory conditions and heightened air pollution in major urban centres elevates the vulnerability to infectious diseases such as pneumococcal infections and influenza. Vaccination stands as a tried-and-true preventive measure against pneumococcal disease,” emphasised Dr. Santosh Taur, Director of Medical Affairs, Vaccines & Digital at Pfizer.

Dr. V.V. Ramanaprasad, Senior Pulmonologist, noted that emphasis on adult vaccination plays a pivotal role in enhancing the overall quality of life, particularly in the battle against infectious diseases.