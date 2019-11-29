‘PF Near You’ programme in Hyderabad on Dec. 10

The ‘PF Near You’ programme of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be organised here on December 10.
Previously known as Bhavishyanidhi Adalat, the programme redresses grievances of members of EPF and employer of exempted/unexempted establishments. It will be held at the Regional Office of Bhavishyanidhi Bhavan in Barkatpura.
A statement from the office of the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-1 gave the time slots as follows: For PF subscribers, 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.; employers 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; and exempted establishments located in jurisdiction 12.30 p.m. to 1.15 p.m.
Those having grievances and seeking to raise them at the programme, need to submit the same to the Regional PF Commissioner in Hyderabad, either in person or by post or email ([email protected]) on or before December 5.
