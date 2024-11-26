Petlaburj maternity hospital leading the way in comprehensive mother and child care

The Modern Government Maternity Hospital (MGMH) in Petlaburj area of Hyderabad has emerged as a comprehensive centre for maternal and child healthcare. Addressing the media on Tuesday, hospital superintendent Dr. Rajini Reddy highlighted the institution’s commitment to holistic care.

“If a woman comes to our hospital even for a hypertension issue, we ensure that she is screened for other symptoms as well before being sent home,” said Dr. Reddy. In October alone, the hospital performed 1,210 deliveries, of which 540 were caesarean sections, and 670 were normal deliveries. There have been no maternal deaths in the last three months in the hospital, she added.

To meet the growing demand, the hospital’s 490-bed capacity was recently expanded with the addition of 350 more beds, according to Dr. Reddy.

New facilities

The hospital recently introduced a Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) clinic to provide testing for ailments like blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, creatinine levels, and haemoglobin for women. These services are integrated with the Aarogya Mahila Scheme, a government initiative launched in March 2023 to address women’s healthcare needs. “Aarogya Mahila provides specialised care, including an infertility clinic, cancer screening, mammography, and an STD clinic. Within a week to 10 days, we will also launch a full-fledged In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) clinic,” announced Dr. Reddy.

As a tertiary care centre, MGMH handles complex cases from across Telangana and neighbouring States. “We cater to the entire State and beyond, taking on the most complicated cases,” said Dr. Amrutha Laxmi, the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer (RMO). The hospital is tagged to 27 primary and secondary health institutions located in the city from where complicated cases are brought here.

Addressing recent allegations of staff demanding bribes, Dr. Reddy confirmed that identified individuals have been sacked. “The phone number of the RMO is displayed prominently across the hospital. Patients and their families can call this number to report any such incidents. Additionally, the hospital is under continuous surveillance with 133 CCTV cameras to ensure transparency and accountability,” she added.