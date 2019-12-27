Petition seeking nod for rally against CAA dismissed

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Friday declined to direct the police to permit a programme of million march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the city on Saturday.

A writ petition seeking permission from the police to take out protest rally (as part of million march) from People’s Plaza to Necklace road was filed by an organisation called TS and AP Joint Action Committee (CAA and NRC). Petitioner (JAC convenor) Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik said the police did not respond to his application submitted on December 21.

Government Pleader (Home) T. Srikanth Reddy told the court that permission was not granted since the protest programme was likely to trigger trouble disturbing law and order situation. Declining to pass interim directions granting permission to the programme, the judge suggested that the petitioner file an amended petition challenging the refusal of permission to the programme by the police. The petition was posted for December 31.

Meanwhile, another organisation Khallel Ulha Hussaini Memorial Foundation moved lunch motion before the judge, challenging refusal of permission to conduct million march against the CAA and NRC from People’s Plaza to Necklace road on Saturday. Hearing the petition after the lunch break, the judge dismissed the petition, stating that the petitioner had no locus standi in the matter.

He observed that the foundation did not apply for permission for the million march. The judge found fault with the petitioner for challenging the police order on behalf of the JAC which applied for permission for the programme.