PET hacked to death on his way to school

August 23, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A physical education teacher (PET) was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants near Ramachandrapuram village in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Venkata Chary, 56, a PET working at a government school in neighbouring Suryapet district. He hailed from Nayakangudem village.

Two bike-borne miscreants waylaid Venkata Chary while he was heading to the school on his motorcycle at Ramachandrapuram close to the Khammam-Suryapet inter-district border on Wednesday morning.

The assailants hacked him to death with sharp-edged weapons and fled from the scene on their bike along with their accomplices, who came in a car, sources said.

Kusumanchi police registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to identify the killers and find the motive behind the gruesome murder.

