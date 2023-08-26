Pet food maker Mars to invest ₹800 cr on expansion of factory in Telangana

August 26, 2023 05:12 am | Updated 05:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Pet food major Mars Inc will invest ₹800 crore on the second phase expansion of its manufacturing facility in Telangana.

The announcement follows Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s meeting in New York with the firm’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer for Pet Nutrition Sekhar Krishnamoorthy. It will take the Mars investment in the State from ₹200 crore to ₹1,500 crore, the Minister’s office said on Friday.

Mars Petcare has a plant in Siddipet district, set up with an investment of around ₹200 crore, where it manufactures pet food under popular brands such as Pedigree and Whiskers. On December 17, 2021, the firm had signed an MoU with the Telangana government for the expansion of the manufacturing plant with an additional investment of ₹500 crore.

Given the rapid growth of the the pet food market in India, Mars has expressed interest to commence phase-II expansion of the plant in Siddipet, Mr. Rao’s office said. Telangana government and Mars Inc have agreed to get into a broad base partnership to establish initiatives to improve pet care and pet nutrition in the country. Possibilities around creation of a comprehensive base for Mars Inc in areas such research and development, digital transformation, agri supply chains, innovation and sustainability were also discussed at the meeting, it said.

Omnicom to set up GCC

In another announcement on Friday, Mr. Rao’s office said global media, marketing and communications company Omnicom Group will be setting up a global capability centre in Hyderabad, a move that is poised to generate more than 2,500 new employment opportunities.

“Our preliminary discussions with Omnicom’s leadership team in May has rapidly taken shape by August. It is gratifying to see Omnicom’s plans align perfectly with our vision of fostering innovation and growth in the media sector,” according to The Minister, who accompanied by officials met Omnicom’s leadership team in New York on August 24.

Global Executive Vice President of Digital Operations at Omnicom Group Zaid Al Rashid affirmed the company’s choice of Hyderabad for its new GCC.

On Thursday, following a meeting, the Minister’s office said Global Healthcare Exchange has announced expansion of GHX India’s GCC in Hyderabad and aims to triple its workforce in the country by 2025, with plans to expand to more than 300 employees. The focus will be on expanding its engineering and operations teams, bolstering existing technological capabilities and accelerating innovation at scale.