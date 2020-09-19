Pet dogs may be radio-tagged

GHMC is seriously considering introducing mandatory radio frequency identification (RFID) for pet dogs in the city, by which each dog may be identified.
As per the proposal, an RFID chip will be surgically inserted under each canine’s skin once it is registered with the corporation. It will facilitate the Veterinary wing to monitor the anti-rabies vaccination schedule of the dog every year, and remind the owner about the same.
Officials say that the RFIDs are already being embedded in some private clinics in the city upon owners’ insistence. The chips will make it easier to track the pets if they go missing or are stolen, say officials.
Besides, it will also curb the unethical practice by some owners who abandon the pets once they become old or infirm. There have been several such instances in recent times attracting castigation from animal welfare organisations and activists. RFIDs may be introduced from next year, say officials.
