PET-CT Scan machine inaugurated at MNJ Hospital

A crucial equipment ‘PET-CT Scan machine’ which is used for detecting cancer, recurrence of malignant tumour, was inaugurated by Health Minister Eatala Rajender at MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre, Red Hills, on Monday. Corporate hospitals charge anywhere between ₹ 15,000 to ₹ 30,000 for the scanning. The MNJ Institute’s administration said that nominal charges for X-ray film report, isotopes, will be levied on people.

Director of the MNJ Institute Dr. N. Jayalatha said that apart from detecting various forms of cancer, the PET-CT Scan machine can be used to find the extent to which malignant tumour has spread, if tumour is limited to one organ or has spread to other organs. During follow-up checks, this machine can be used to detect if cancer has completely subsided or if there is any recurrence.

“Earlier, if PET-CT scan was necessary, patients at the institute used to spend money to under PET-CT Scan examination at private hospitals. Apart from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS), our institute too has this machine,” Dr Jayalatha said.

Mr. Rajender, who was on a marathon inauguration of crucial resources at government hospitals on Monday, inaugurated the 1,500-bedded block at Government Maternity Hospital, Sultan Bazaar, built at cost of ₹ 17 crore. A library building at Gandhi Hospital too was opened for use. He laid foundation stone for construction of Orthopaedic ward at Osmania General Hospital.