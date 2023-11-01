Pesticide to protect chilli crops during flowering launched by Godrej Agrovet  

November 01, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Diversified agri-business firm Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) has launched a pest control product Rashinban, with the patent chemistry discovered and developed by Japan’s Nissan Chemical Corporation, to protect chilli crops during the flowering stage.

Launched globally in India, the product will work against thrips, mites and caterpillars that attack the crop, members of the senior leadership of the company told media here on Tuesday.

“Our new product is recommended specifically for the active flowering stage of chilli plants to provide holistic efficacy. Along with the existing products, Hanabi and Gracia, the addition of Rashinban in the portfolio will enable us to serve the entire value chain of chilli crop,” Managing Director Balram Singh Yadav said. The launch from India is significant given farmers previously were able to get access to pesticides years after their global launch, he added.

Executive Director and COO, Crop Protection Business, Burjis Godrej said the focus of the company is to bring forth innovative solutions tailored to the Indian market.

A leading producer of chilli, India accounts for almost 36% of total production globally. However, 80% of chilli crops get damaged at the nascent stage because of pests (thrips, leps, hoppers and mites) creating havoc for the farmers. Rashinban provides quick knockdown of wide range of pests in chilli in a single shot during the flowering stage. This will in turn help increase yields, GAVL said in a release.

The new product is effective on the broader spectrum of pests, both sucking as well as chewing type, and eliminates need for multiple insecticides and reduces the frequency of sprays, CEO, Crop Protection Business Rajavelu NK said, adding with 51 species of pests and two species of mites, the farmers now used as many as 45 different pesticides.