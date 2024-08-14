GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Permission now required for SCB residents to drill borewell

Published - August 14, 2024 01:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Defence has issued a gazette notification on August 12, requiring Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) residents to obtain permission before drilling borewells.

According to the regulation, the fee for obtaining permission to dig borewells within the Cantonment area is set at ₹3,000 for residential colonies and ₹1,000 for slums and bastis. For commercial or industrial borewells extracting more than 50 litres per day, a charge of ₹10 per kilolitre will apply. The notification further states that if a registered user fails to install a flow metre or if the metre is found to be non-functional, the user’s registration may be suspended. To reinstate registration, the user must submit an application to the authority along with a fee of ₹5,000.

The notification also empowers the Cantonment Board to issue orders to halt groundwater extraction at any time, provided reasons are recorded. Additionally, the Cantonment Board is instructed to publish a notice mandating the compulsory registration of existing borewells within one month.

Hyderabad / Telangana

