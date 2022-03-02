Perini dance performance leave devotees spellbound

Held in Gudi Cheruvu area of Vemulawada town

A scintillating Perini dance performance by artistes at Shiva Stuthi, a cultural event, held at Gudi Cheruvu area in Vemulawada town late on Tuesday night left the audience awestruck.

Denizens of the temple town as well as devotees were treated to a visual fiesta by artistes with their awe-inspiring Perini dance, exemplifying the glory of the 11th century art form of Kakatiya era.

Devotional music and dance performances marked the mega cultural event organised by the department of Culture in connection with the ongoing Maha Sivaratri jathara in the temple town.

Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu and Collector Anuraag Jayanti were among those who attended the cultural programme.