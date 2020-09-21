Percentage of girls in degree admissions sees sharp decrease

Hyderabad

21 September 2020 22:42 IST

The number of girl students in the degree courses, however, has increased

There is a sharp decrease in the percentage of girl students in degree courses this year though their number increased, while the number of boys have increased quite drastically along with the percentage.

The first phase of allotment of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) revealed that the percentage of girl students increased from 53% last year to 61% now while boys’ admissions increased numbers wise as well as percentage wise. This year 76,173 girl students were allotted seats compared to 65,068 last year. However, their share fell from 61.7% to 53.90%. Number of boys also increased from 40,375 last year to 65,167 now. Commerce was the most popular course with 53,327 (37.73%) students opting for it followed by Physical Science at 35,349 (25.01%), Life Sciences at 29,401 (20.80%) and Arts at 17,508 (12.39%).

B.Sc (Data Science) course is newly introduced this year and 2,598 students are allotted in this course. The total allotments are 1,41,340. TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy and DOST Convenor R. Limbadri, who released the allotments said that 1,71,275 candidates applied this year, more than 50,000 students compared to last year. Maximum students used the Aadhaar mobile linked OTP authentication this year while registering and it increased to 51% from 35% last year. About 31% registered through MeeSeva Biometric Authentication while 18% registered through T App Folio Photo Image Authentication.

Prof. Limbadri said that 1,53,323 candidates gave web options but only 1,41,340 got admissions. The remaining lost out as they did not exercise enough options. The availability of seats this year is 4,07,390 (3,83,514 in 2019) and 2,66,050 seats now remain vacant after the first phase allotments. Admissions are available in 982 colleges this year that offer 501 courses.

From this year students have been given an option to choose courses from across the streams and they have multidisciplinary choices. For example, a college offering B.Sc. Physical Science with Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science used to give students a choice of only two courses. But now, with the CBCS and bucket system being introduced, the student can choose Mathematics, Chemistry and Computer Science which was not given as an option earlier.

Similarly, a student can choose several combination of courses from the science stream with a huge list of courses available.