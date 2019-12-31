Pepping up their life, one wish at a time

Senior citizens’ needs and fears are not always centred on health issues; sometimes, they seek a break from routine life. Here’s where Anvayaa comes into play, enabling children living far away to pep up their ageing parents’ lives.

In one instance, one such member wanted to organise a birthday celebration for his mother, by inviting friends and relatives. The dedicated care manager from Anvayaa did the needful. Another woman wanted her elderly parents to dine at a restaurant and the manager accompanied them, Prashanth Reddy, founder of Anvayaa, explains. “We are happy with the feedback from our members.”

There are quite interesting experiences shared by dedicated managers. “I had a first ever flight experience when I had to accompany a client to Chennai. I returned by bus,” said one. The client’s daughter who wanted her mother to travel to Chennai paid for the manager’s flight fare.

Little joys of life

Then there was this senior judge’s wife who loved to visit Monda market. After becoming Anvayaa member, her care manager would take to the wholesale market whenever she wished to. “These are little things one would enjoy but cannot do alone due to age-related issues. But when some one helps them do it, they feel happy,” shares a care manager.

The dedicated care managers are generally qualified MSW or BSW degree holders. The first one or two months are usually challenging for them till they develops a rapport with the senior citizen’s family. Sometimes, the care managers even help in performing last rites.

Anvayaa is investing on technology, and IoT and Artificial Intelligence are in the pipeline to provide proactive care rather than reactive care, says Mr. Reddy.

On growing potential for such one-stop care solution for elders, Mr.R eddy says there are 1.25 lakh NRIs and High Networth Individuals in Hyderabad, 2.5 lakh such families in Chennai and 1.4 lakh families in Bangalore. The goal is to cover five metros first and then extend to Tier Two cities of Warangal, Visakhapatnam,Vijayawada, Coimbatore and Mysore for proactive care.