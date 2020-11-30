People’s Voice

30 November 2020 00:17 IST

Clean-up needed

GHMC must focus on keeping the slums free of garbage and clean them up regularly. In many of the slums, there are no garbage bins for residents to dispose of trash, and as a result, they dump it on the streets. The overall neatness of a city must not only be confined to posh areas but also take into consideration small localities.

Philip Joshua,

Bansilalpet

Traffic signals

Several representations have been made earlier to GHMC and Traffic Police to install traffic signals on the main road near Maangalya showroom at Ameerpet to help pedestrians cross the road safely. It is literally a do-or-die situation for those on foot.

K. Durga Prasad Rao,

Srinagar Colony

Fuel prices

I am happy as a common citizen of Hyderabad that the State government as part of election campaign has declared free drinking water supply.

In the same way, if the Central government also announces a cut in petrol prices and fix it at ₹50 down from ₹85.64 per litre, it will be a great relief to citizens during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

T. Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

Waterlogging

Waterlogging at Saradanagar colony is mainly due to uneven roads and that is causing a mosquito menace too. Immediate action is required to level the road to prevent stagnation of water. There is no bus shelter at Vanasthalipuram Rythu Bazaar Junction and the road to the market too is in a poor condition.

The metro rail should also be extended up to Hayathnagar taking into consideration the increasing traffic density.

G.Venugopala Rao,

Vanasthalipuram