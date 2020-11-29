People’s voice

Postal ballot

This time, the Election Commission has allowed senior citizens above 80 years to cast their votes through postal ballot for GHMC elections. It was a welcome move, until the package for postal ballot was received. One of the conditions is attestation of self declaration form by a stipendiary honorary magistrate. This is a cumbersome exercise for senior citizens, not just in COVID times but otherwise too. Hope the powers that be drop this condition, because the voter has already submitted his/her details and address proof online.

Kumar Shastri,

Moula Ali

Govt. in realty space

I would like to draw the attention of Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao to opening up of government participation in real estate. Why are only private parties coming up with new ventures? Why is the TS Housing Board given a silent burial? HMDA and TSHB should also come out with new ventures, satellite townships with connectivity to Outer Ring Roads, for MIG and LIG, categories. When this happens, the public can have access to litigation, LRS and hassle-free plots. Development would be as per norms.

J. Samson Cornelius,

Ameerpet

Disabled-friendly transport

I would like to appeal to the municipal authorities to ensure disabled-friendly public transport systems, especially in the city buses as there are only two seats and there is no mechanism to board the bus. There are no facilities like ramps or special toilets for them at the bus stops.

B. Vijaya Bhargavi,

Vidyanagar

Footpath encroachments

This is to bring to the authorities’ notice the encroachment of footpaths on both sides of the road leading to Shanti Sarovar from Indranagar, Gachibowli. This road is very busy as it leads to Central government Quarters, Shanti Sarovar, Gopi Chand Academy and connects to Financial District. It is becoming very difficult for motorists to drive as children run onto the roads from the huts and get hit.

Nagendra Babu,

Gachibowli

Zebra crossings

To enable pedestrians to safely cross the road, the authorities are supposed to provide zebra crossings marked with broad white stripes. This is absent at most junctions in our twin cities. It has to be done on a war footing to save the lives of pedestrians.

N. Sri Vrinda,

Kukatpally

More subways, FoBs

As twin cities are expanding their limits beyond outskirts on national highways, there is an absolute need to construct subways and FOBs for the safety of pedestrians in view of heavy vehicular traffic on all roads.

I.V. Prabhakara Rao,

Vanasthalipuram