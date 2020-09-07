People’s Assembly comes to a close

HYDERABAD

Floor leader of the Congress Legislative Party Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka castigated the government for shutting down media point in the Assembly, and said all political parties and people’s organisations should raise their voice to protect media in the State.

Speaking at the concluding session of the online ‘Telangana People’s Assembly’ here on Monday, Mr. Vikramarka questioned the rationale behind opening liquor sales during the thick of COVID-19 pandemic, which aided to the spread of the disease uncontrollably. He also alleged that the wrong policies of the government will see the State steeped in ₹6.34 lakh crore cumulative debt by 2023-24, when it will be difficult even to pay the salaries of employees.

TJS chief M. Kodandaram said the lockdown has hit people in an unprecedented way, be it unorganised workers, farmers, migrant workers or traders. He called upon the people’s organisations to take up propagation of ideas and agitation as the path to push for change. Other leaders who spoke in the session included Chada Venkat Reddy from CPI, Ravula Chandrashekhar Reddy from TDP, Vemulapalli Venkatramaiah of CPI(ML) New Democracy, D.G. Narasimha Rao of CPM, Lubna Sarwat from Socialist Party (India), Cheruku Sudhakar of Telangana Inti Party, and others.

Comprehensive people’s agenda from all the six thematic sessions of the Telangana People’s Assembly was presented before all the political party representatives. It has been resolved to take the agenda to all the 33 districts of Telangana State over the coming 30 days of the Legislative Assembly sessions.