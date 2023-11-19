ADVERTISEMENT

People will teach a fitting lesson to BRS, says Bhatti

November 19, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said people of Telangana are geared up to teach a fitting lesson to the ruling BRS in the November 30 Assembly elections - for “looting” huge amount of public money in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Mr. Vikramarka was on a whirlwind election campaign in Mudigonda mandal of Madhira Assembly constituency from where he is seeking re-election.

He alleged that the BRS is supporting the BJP as part of a secret pact for electoral mileage. The BJP is driving a wedge between people on religious lines, he charged.

He exuded confidence that the Congress will sweep the Assembly polls and come to power.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president G Rudra Raju and others campaigned for Mr Vikramarka in various villages of Mudigonda mandal, bordering Andhra Pradesh.

