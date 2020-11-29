People will elect a BJP Mayor this time, says Amit Shah

People of Telangana have supported PM Modi during the Lok Sabha polls, says the Home Minister.

Asserting that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the ruling TRS in Telangana and Asaduddin Owaisi’s “alliance”, Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday predicted this time Hyderabad will elect a BJP Mayor in the city’s civic polls.

Mr. Shah, who offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Devi Temple in Old City in Hyderabad, said the people of Hyderabad want good governance and they have belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the BJP.

“The way the people of Telangana have supported Modi ji during the Lok Sabha polls (BJP won four seats from Telangana in 2019 Parliament elections)...I feel the begining for change has begun and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is the next stop,” Mr. Shah told TV news channels, participating in a roadshow in Secunderabad on the last day of campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Exuding confidence that the BJP’s candidate will become Mayor of the city, Mr. Shah alleged Hyderabad lacked even basic amenities for the past several years.

“The way Hyderabad was flooded in the recent rains....the way encroachments are increasing and growing due to blessings of a party...The people here are angry and upset with TRS and Owaisi’s alliance,” he alleged.

Mr. Shah said the presence of a large number of people shows Hyderabad is going to have a BJP Mayor.

“The people of Hyderabad should also give BJP an opportunity and we want to free Hyderabad from Nizam culture,” he said adding the entire country is marching on the development path under Mr. Modi’s leadership.

Mr. Shah said wherever the BJP has won no communal riots have happened there.

Asked about allegations by TRS leaders that no central aid was given for relief work in Hyderabad which was hit by heavy rains and flood during October, Mr. Shah claimed the Centre has given the maximum amount to Hyderabad.

“Water entered houses of 7 lakh people...Where was Shri Owaisi (All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi) and Shri KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao). They were not to be seen. Our party workers, our MPs were among the people to help them out,” he said.

“Why the water entered the houses was because of the way encroachments were encouraged on Mr. Owaisi’s behalf. We want to assure the citizens of Hyderabad if BJP wins the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation then all encroachments will be removed and Hyderabad will be made a global IT hub and modern city,” Mr. Shah added.

Polls for GHMC will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 4.