People waiting to teach TRS a lesson, says Telugu Desam

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has asserted the people will teach a fitting lesson to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi which dissolved the Assembly and opted for early elections.

Telugu Desam Party president L. Ramana faulted TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for raising questions about the existence of the TDP in Telangana claiming it reflected the “arrogance” of the caretaker Chief Minister.

The party continued to be a strong force in Telangana and no party could form the government without the help of the TDP-TS after the next elections whenever they were held, he opined. “People are waiting to teach a lesson to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi which failed to deliver in the last four years,” he said.

Mr. Ramana was critical of the TRS government claiming the party had worked for the betterment of the rich and influential rather than the welfare of the poor.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in particular stayed away from the secretariat all these years running the administration from Pragati Bhavan.

He said Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu was likely to hold a meeting of the senior party leaders at NTR Bhavan on September 8 to review the situation arising out of Mr. Rao’s decision to dissolve the Assembly and advance the elections.

Mr. Naidu would also review the party’s preparedness for the elections and give appropriate guidance on the strategy that should be adopted during the course of the elections.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior party leaders led by E. Peddi Reddy called on Mr. Naidu at Amaravati and held discussions with him on the likely impact of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s decision to dissolve the Assembly and the course of action that should be adopted by the TDP-TS in the coming days.