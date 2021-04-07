People to be involved in sanitation upkeep

GHMC staff to meet residents in their localities

GHMC has revived the practice of making local people and resident welfare associations partners in the better sanitation of respective localities.

As part of it, GHMC workers and staff will meet the residents in their limits every day so that the residents could have better relations with the staff and monitor the cleanliness of their respective localities. The initiative earlier secured very good results, but was later discarded due to lack of monitoring. During a review meeting recently, Minister K. T. Rama Rao asked officials to revive the system in view of a plethora of complaints. The 21,000 sanitation and Entomology staff will meet the people in their respective localities, and introduce themselves besides sharing their mobile phone numbers and those of supervising officials. The contact numbers of sweepers and entomology workers along with power supply and other staff are being displayed prominently in all colonies. The programme is going on for the past two days, a statement said.

GHMC said cases would be filed against persons stealing equipment in public toilets. Instances of stealing have come to the notice of authorities that pipes, tap heads etc. of public toilets are being stolen by miscreants.