People rush for the spoils as fish-laden lorry overturns

Special Correspondent June 07, 2022 21:04 IST

Lorry was on its way to Nagpur from Andhra Pradesh

A fish-laden lorry overturned after its driver lost control of the vehicle, leaving him injured, near Sarapaka in Burgampadu mandal on Tuesday morning. Within no time, several passersby and some locals reached the accident site and made off with the entire lorry load of fish, sources said. The lorry was on its way to Nagpur in Maharashtra from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at the time of the accident. Local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured lorry driver to a hospital in Bhadrachalam. However, the policemen watched helplessly while people from nearby areas grabbed lots of fish, both dead and live, that were strewn across the roadside bushes at the accident spot, sources added. A video of the incident went viral on social media later in the day.



