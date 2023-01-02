People queue up to attend Governor’s Open House at Raj Bhavan

January 02, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hundreds of people, including the general public, and those belonging to civil society organisations, thronged the Raj Bhavan on Sunday to meet and greet Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on the occasion of New Year.

The Governor cut the cake and extended New Year greetings and wishes to the people in the function held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said: “We are all safe due to the vaccination process. One country which is moving forward both in economy and livelihood despite the COVID-19 crisis is India. Even the WHO has said that because of the pro-active measures of the Government of India, we have been able to combat COVID more successfully. Medical magazine Lancet said that almost 45 lakh deaths have been prevented in India due to the pro-active vaccination.”

Among the general public was a young graduate who was one of the beneficiaries of the laptops distributed by the Governor earlier. The graduate met the Governor as he was selected for a job in a corporate organisation. Some of the visitors, especially women, also submitted their grievance petitions to the Governor.

Tamilisai Soundararajan also went around the handlooms stall exhibition set up in the darbar hall and looked at the sarees and other hand-woven products. She appreciated the special artistic work of the handloom weavers in coming out with the designs of G-20 summit and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.