ADVERTISEMENT

At least one killed, six injured in LPG cylinder blast near BRS meet venue in Telangana

April 12, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The incident occurred in Khammam district when sparks from firecrackers allegedly burst by the local cadres of the BRS to welcome the party leaders landed on a hut, sources said

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

One person was killed and six others grievously injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a hut close to the venue of the ruling BRS’s “ Athmeeya Sammelanam” at Cheemalapadu village in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district on April 12 morning.

The incident occurred when sparks from firecrackers allegedly burst by the local cadres of the BRS to welcome the party leaders landed on a hut resulting in the blast of a LPG cylinder inside the thatched hutment, sources said.

The BRS meeting, which was scheduled for this afternoon, was put off following the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cylinder blast site presented a ghastly picture with several injured persons lying on the ground with bleeding wounds and serious leg injuries.

A severely injured person, suspected to be a migrant labourer, succumbed to the burn injuries on the way to hospital and the remaining injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam.

Both legs of a critically injured person have been amputated at the hospital, sources added.

A police constable and a BRS cadre were among those seriously injured, police said.

Khammam MP Nama Nageshwara Rao visited the incident site.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US