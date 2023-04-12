HamberMenu
At least one killed, six injured in LPG cylinder blast near BRS meet venue in Telangana

The incident occurred in Khammam district when sparks from firecrackers allegedly burst by the local cadres of the BRS to welcome the party leaders landed on a hut, sources said

April 12, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - KHAMMAM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

One person was killed and six others grievously injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a hut close to the venue of the ruling BRS’s “ Athmeeya Sammelanam” at Cheemalapadu village in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district on April 12 morning.

The incident occurred when sparks from firecrackers allegedly burst by the local cadres of the BRS to welcome the party leaders landed on a hut resulting in the blast of a LPG cylinder inside the thatched hutment, sources said.

The BRS meeting, which was scheduled for this afternoon, was put off following the incident.

The cylinder blast site presented a ghastly picture with several injured persons lying on the ground with bleeding wounds and serious leg injuries.

A severely injured person, suspected to be a migrant labourer, succumbed to the burn injuries on the way to hospital and the remaining injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam.

Both legs of a critically injured person have been amputated at the hospital, sources added.

A police constable and a BRS cadre were among those seriously injured, police said.

Khammam MP Nama Nageshwara Rao visited the incident site.

