People implement partial lockdown locally

23 April 2021 23:02 IST

88% target population vaccinated: Harish Rao

As the number of cases is increasing, people are voluntarily implementing restrictions locally. In Ramayampet, partial lockdown came into force on Friday and it will be in force till May 2. The decision was taken by municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud in consultation with local traders. All shops are being closed from 2 p.m.

Villagers of Itikayal in Regod mandal decided to implement lockdown from noon everyday. At several places, disinfectants are being being sprayed.

Meanwhile, Fiance Minister T Harish Rao held a tele-conference at Siddipet and urged the people to take vaccination without fail stating that it would offer protection from corona.

Advertising

Advertising

“Siddipet stood first in using the vaccine. About 96% of front-line warriors and 88% of those who crossed 45 years were already vaccinated in the district. Vaccination for the remaining will be completed in the next 48 hours. Corona ward with 120 wards was ready and another isolation ward is being established at Surabhi Medical college. There is no shortage of oxygen, injections or PPE kits. State officials were requested to send another 30,000 vaccines,” said Mr Harish Rao.

“There are about 1.6 lakh people who crossed 45 years and 1.4 lakh were already vaccinated. Remaining must be completed in the next tow days and they must be administered second dose of vaccination without any delay,” said the Minister adding that 13,000-litre liquid oxygen plant, one of the biggest in the State, was established in the district to meet any contingency and about 900 litres of oxygen is being used every day.”

“There is no shortage of Remdesivir vials in the district. Medical staff are working round the clock and extending treatment to patients despite eight staff members getting infected with corona. I personally appreciate their efforts,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

At several places corona tests came to a halt due to lack of kits. People were asked to come again on Saturday.