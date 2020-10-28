‘People determined to vote Cong.’

The Telangana Congress has alleged that though the BJP and TRS are trying to put up a show of competing with each other, people believe that they are two faces of the same coin, and they are determined to vote for Congress.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said in a statement that voters of Dubbak were ready to teach a lesson to the ruling party by electing Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy given his credentials.

He said people were clear on their resentment against the TRS government and realised the development done by late MLA Cheruku Muthyam Reddy.

Mr. Reddy said the party was rejuvenated under the leadership of Telangana Congress incharge Manickam Tagore and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and their efforts would not go in vain.

He reminded how Mr. T. Jeevan Reddy won the Graduate Constituency elections in 2019 just after TRS came to power.

It showed people were fed up with the ruling party and it reflected in the Lok Sabha elections as well.

Narayana Reddy said that the government had failed in providing the infrastructure to face the situation arising out of frontline warriors contracting COVID-19.

The disease was not brought under Arogya Sri Scheme and due to this lakhs of people had faced financial problems.

Moreover, farmers were angry that the government also did not provide any help to those who suffered losses due to the recent incessant rains.

He said that enumeration of crop loss was not taken up and no aid had been provided to farmers.