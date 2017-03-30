People asked to pay GHMC property tax online

Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy appealed to all the tax payers to pay the property tax immediately as March 31 is the last day for the payment and also stated that there was no waiver of interest this year on it.

He suggested that payment be made through www.ghmc.gov.in where the citizen can click on No.1 for payment tab, No.2 click on property tax, No.3 enter your PTIN Number, No.4 use for PTIN number shown, No.5 enter amount and proceed for payment through debit, credit cards and net banking through online system.

Online payments were better as the tax payers can pay their tax without any inconvenience rather than standing in queues for payment at Mee-seva, circle offices, citizen service centres etc. Additional counters have also been provided in all the citizen services centres of all the circles and zones for the convenience of the tax payers.

He said that GHMC had collected ₹ 1,133.47 crore this year (2016-17) as property tax as on March 29. Last year the property tax collection was ₹ 1,025 crores for the year 2015-16.