Pensioners keep oriental research institute going

The Abul Kalam Azad Oriental Research Institute celebrated its diamond jubilee with a three-day seminar on ‘Oriental Libraries in the Deccan’ from August 24 to 26. When the students and a few researchers trooped into the small auditorium to listen to speakers, they were in for a shock. Chairs were arranged at spots where the ceiling was not leaking.

Rainwater dripped from the ceiling’s jack arch roof at multiple places, and the staff had arranged buckets to collect the water. Limited to a large hall filled with chairs, an anteroom which is also a reading room and a room for research, the institute, located adjacent to the Shahi Masjid at Public Gardens, is tottering on the brink of non-existence. “We should get a grant of ₹1 lakh from the Urdu Academy, but we get only ₹50,000 per year. We pool our money to run the institute and we are pensioners,” says Ashraf Rafi, chairperson of the institute.

The institute, which began on July 11, 1959, within a year of the death of free India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, was expected to come up near the Idara-e-Adabiyat-e-Urdu set up by Deccani scholar Syed Mohiuddin Qadri Zore. “The cost of land adjacent to Idarey was four annas (quarter of a rupee) a gaz (nine sq ft). The owner agreed, but we could not marshal the resources quickly, and he sold off the four-acre plot,” informs Rafuddin Quadri of Idarey Adabiyat-e-Urdu. The institute shifted to its current premises, which was the niyaz khana (dining area) on either side the masjid inside the Public Gardens in 1964. “After 1984, the government stopped giving grants, and we had to limit our activities. The institute used to give grants to scholars to pursue research on the region, languages, religious beliefs and people,” says Gulam Yazdani of the institute.

One of the biggest blows to the institute was in 2017 when the hall to the left of the masjid, which was being used as a library was restored. “It began to leak from the ceiling and workers moved all the almirahs, bookcases and chairs into the open space behind it. The restoration took one year, and our cupboards and books were damaged due to rain, sun and termites. Two bookcases were destroyed before we moved them to this hall,” says Ms. Rafi. The surviving 17,560 books and 133 rare manuscripts are now housed in the remaining portion of the premises. Ironically, the restored premises was turned into a prayer hall for women.

The last publication that the institute brought out was the two-volume History of Hyderabad.