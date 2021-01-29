Pensioners’ JAC wants revised consolidated pension from July 1, 2018

HYDERABAD

29 January 2021 23:35 IST

The Telangana government Pensioners’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) has demanded that the government should implement the revised consolidated basic pension and revised consolidated family pension with effect from July 1, 2018.

The government should positively consider the recommendation made by the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for granting monetary benefit arising from the fitment formula with effect from July 1,2018, the Pensioners’ JAC said in a letter addressed to the three-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

JAC chairman K. Lakshmaiah said that the additional quantum of the pension/family pension should be fixed at 10% of the basic pension/family pension for pensioners who completed 70 years. The government could add 5% once every five years thereafter. The proposal for contribution of 1% of the basic pay towards the corpus that would be created towards employees health scheme was totally unacceptable.

Pensioners were however, prepared to give ₹100 a month towards the corpus if the government was willing to give a matching contribution. The JAC also wanted the government to make alterations to the PRC recommendations ensuring that the gratuity limit at the time of retirement should be raised to ₹20 lakh and not ₹15 lakh as recommended by the commission. And, the restoration of the commuted pension should be taken up at 12 years, not 15 years, as was being practised at present, Mr. Lakshmaiah said.