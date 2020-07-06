Pensioners’ JAC seeks COVID inclusion in EHS

The Telangana Government Pensioners’ Joint Action Committee has urged the State government to include treatment for COVID-19 under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS).
Treatment at Gandhi
The government should also take steps to ensure that pensioners affected by the novel coronavirus are given treatment at Gandhi Hospital, a designated COVID-19 treatment centre.
In a representation sent to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, JAC chairman K. Lakshmaiah said the infection was posing a threat mostly to the senior citizens who were suffering from blood pressure, diabetes and other ailments.
The novel coronavirus that had gripped the world, however, was not included in the list of ailments covered under EHS.
‘Take steps’
The government should, therefore, take steps to enable pensioners to avail treatment for the pandemic through the scheme at designated hospitals.
