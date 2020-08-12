Pensioners’ JAC for reimbursing deducted pension amount

Hyderabad

12 August 2020 23:36 IST

The Telangana Government Pensioners' Joint Action Committee has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take steps to reimburse the amount that was deducted from pensions during the lockdown imposed in the State.

Problems discussed

The core committee of the JAC met here under the chairmanship of K. Laxmaiah here on Wednesday and discussed about the problems faced by pensioners.

Mr. Laxmaiah expressed concern that pensioners, family pensioners in particular, who were facing hardships on account of meeting their medical and other expenditure were hard hit by the cut imposed by the government.

High Court directive

Considering the problems of the employees and pensioners, the AP High Court had directed the State government to reimburse the deducted amount in two months.

The Chief Minister too should take the initiative and repay the deducted amount along with the pension for the month of August, the JAC chairman requested.